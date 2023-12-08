Electronic Arts (EA) Originals & Surgent Studios Launch New Game

Electronic Arts EA and Surgent Studios introduced Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, a poignant single-player action-adventure platformer that offers a unique perspective on discovering hope and resilience.



Inspired by Surgent Studios’ founder Abubakar Salim's personal journey coping with the loss of his father and their shared love for video games, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU pays homage to Abubakar's father in the form of a metroidvania-style action-adventure platformer, illustrating the strength that arises from perseverance.



Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Surgent Studios, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU follows the story of Zau, a grieving hero who is determined to retrieve his father from the grasp of death. Guided by Kalunga, the God of Death, Zau navigates mystical 2.5D realms to harness the cosmic powers of a warrior shaman.



Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will launch on Apr 23, 2024 and will be priced at $19.99. Fans can access the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app. Pre-orders for the game are currently open.

EA Looks to Build on the Success of Recent Games

Electronic Arts recently released some blockbuster games like EA FC 24, EA SPORTS WRC and EA SPORTS UFC 5. These games have received great response from gamers.



EA SPORTS WRC delivers an authentic rally experience, combining DiRT Rally's expertise with the official WRC license. The Dynamic Handling System and realistic pace notes enhance control and immersion. The game emphasizes connectivity with cross-platform competition, private lobbies and daily historical moments.



UFC 5 introduces exciting features like Cinematic K.O. Replay for dramatic fight endings, Seamless Submissions for smoother grappling and a live service connected to real UFC events with Fight Week and Fight Picks. The addition of Doctor's Checks and Stoppages adds strategic challenges, while new strikes and hit reactions enhance immersion.



EA reported strong fan engagement across its EA SPORTS FC ecosystem, with more than 11.3 million players participating worldwide in EA SPORTS FC 24 within the first week of its launch. EA SPORTS FC Mobile, described as the most immersive mobile football game to date, achieved record-breaking numbers, with 2.2 million installations on the first day and a total of more than 11.2 million new users within 10 days since its release.



The company is looking to build its success with upcoming games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Space Remake. With the announcement of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, the top line of the company is expected to grow in fiscal 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.98 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.15%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.71 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.33%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 11.1% due to stiff competition from companies like Take-Two Interactive TTWO Sony SONY and Nintendo NTDOY.



Take-Two Interactive, an American video game holding company, oversees well-known publishing brands like Rockstar Games and 2K, managing internal game development studios. Noteworthy franchises within TTWO's portfolio include GTA, Red Dead Redemption and NBA.



Sony has maintained a significant presence in the gaming industry for an extended period, with high expectations for its games, which are poised to provide strong competition against Xbox. Titles like Tekken 8, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Alone in the Dark are anticipated to pose a formidable challenge to EA.



Nintendo, a Japanese multinational video game company, is involved in the creation, publishing and release of video games and gaming consoles. Some of its upcoming titles include Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Animal Well and SteamWorld Build.

