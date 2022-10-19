Electronic Arts (EA) Makes Effort to Elevate Womens Football

Electronic Arts EA recently announced that its Women’s Football Summit will be taking several key initiatives to grow the game both on and off the pitch.



EA SPORTS will enter a multi-year partnership with the UEFA Women’s Champions League (“UWCL”), which will allow both parties to deliver a more impactful experience for women’s football fans around the globe. EA SPORTS’ FIFA 23 will feature the knockout stage of the UWCL starting in early 2023, with clubs including Juventus Women, Real Madrid Femenino, Chelsea Women, Manchester City Women and more.



EA SPORTS also agreed to a multi-year sponsorship partnership with DAZN to become the Global Broadcast Partner of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The partnership will kick off in March, in conjunction with the UEFA Women’s Champions League launching in FIFA 23 and the quarterfinal round of the competition.



EA SPORTS unveiled the ‘Starting XI Fund’, an Accelerator Fund in which it committed an $11M investment for Women’s Football, which is designed to grow the game moving forward.



It will also be funding a women’s football internship program at the beginning of 2023 with each new and existing women’s league partner designed to inspire and empower young females from diverse backgrounds to become involved in the world of football.

EA SPORTS is Gaining Traction With Players

EA is receiving traction from Gen Z and Gen Alpha as EA Sports and Racing has become their primary source of entertainment.



Recently EA celebrated a record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS’ FIFA 23 with over 10.3 million players within the first week, signaling the biggest launch period in EA SPORTS’ FIFA franchise history. It also partnered with one of the world’s largest entertainment brands, Marvel, to bring iconic football heroes to the pitch in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (“FUT”).



EA Sports’ FIFA franchise has also seen significant growth in mobile, with daily active users growing 10% in first-quarter fiscal 2023 and FUT engagement growing nearly 40% year over year, well above the industry average.



EA Sports’ NHL 23 will launch cross-platform matchmaking in November 2022, enabling matchmaking between players of the same platform generation in World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team.



The company has been focusing on releasing a strong slate of games for its players. Its year-end line-up includes the adventure game, It Takes Two (NOV 4) and the racing game Need For Speed Unbound (Dec 2), whereas 2023 awaits the horror genre Dead Space (Jan 27) and action and adventure game, Wild Hearts (Feb 17).



The company also announced that its golf game, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR and action and adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, whose trailer was highly loved, are set to release in 2023.

EA Faces Stiff Competition in the Gaming Industry

EA currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have declined 6.5% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector, which showed no growth.



This is caused by the tough competition it faces from Take-Two Interactive TTWO, Nintendo NTDOY and Activision Blizzard ATVI.



Take-two’s top line gained from strong revenues from GTA and Red Dead Redemption, as well as from the acquisition of Zynga, which makes TTWO one of the largest publishers of mobile games. The company expects fiscal 2023 revenues to jump 73.3% year over year.



Nintendo has a strong line-up of games like Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet for the year-end and Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Pikmin 4 and many others for 2023.



Activision Blizzard is benefiting from an expanding user base of Call of Duty, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush franchises. ATVI is in talks of getting acquired by Microsoft in fiscal 2023. If successfully closed, this will be the biggest acquisition of Microsoft to date, allowing it to benefit from ATVI’s large and growing customer base.



