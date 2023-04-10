Electronic Arts (EA) Launches EA Sports PGA Tour Worldwide

Electronic Arts EA recently launched EA Sports PGA Tour worldwide for Xbox Series XIS, PC via EA app, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store and Steam.



EA Sports PGA Tour has exclusive access to all four majors in men’s golf. These include PGA Championship, U.S Open Championship, The Open and the Masters Tournament.



The game includes 30 courses at launch including the Ladies Professional Golf Association, THE PLAYERS Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs and an all-new Pure Strike gameplay featuring ShotLink® Powered by CDW. EA Sports PGA Tour will also release the Road to Masters, which will include online tournaments, challenges and gear tied to Masters.



The game is powered by EA’s Frostbite engine. It includes 30 bucket list courses at launch including Torrey Pines, The Country Clubs, Pebble Beach Golf Links and St. Andrews Links. It will allow the players to experience some of the world’s best golf courses in 4K technology.



The game contains competitive content for players in the career mode. These include FedEx Cup Playoffs, The PLAYERS Championship, The Amundi Evian, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Online Gameplay and Your Career, Your Way.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Intense Competition to Hurt EA’s Top Line

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is in the constant need of innovation to stay ahead of its competitors. Failure to do so can hurt its top line. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Electronic Arts have increased 2.1% in the past year against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 14.8% in the same period.



EA faces stiff competition from big players like Activision Blizzard ATVI, Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY and Nintendo NTDOY.



Activison Blizzard is a leading international publisher of interactive software products with a focus on developing video games on various consoles. Activision Blizzard specializes in adventure games. Upcoming games include Diablo 4 and Crash Team Rumble.



Ubisoft is a French video game publisher which also connects players across all platforms for games. Ubisoft Connect helps users to be part of the global community of gamers. Upcoming games include Assassins Creed Mirage and Skull and Bones.



Nintendo is a Japanese multinational company that makes both video games and video game consoles. The consoles help it gather insights for the everchanging demands of customers. Upcoming games include The Legend of Heroes and Afterimage.



Industry competition is the biggest threat faced by EA. Video game buyers are not loyal to any brand unlike other industries. Video game buyers purchase every game after verifying its quality and technology.. Upcoming EA games include Dead Space and Dragon Age.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s fourth-quarter profit is pegged at $1.32 per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. Revenues for fourth-quarter 2023 is currently pegged at $1.74 billion, indicating a decline of 0.90% year over year.





Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nintendo Co. (NTDOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.