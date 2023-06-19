Electronic Arts (EA) Launches EA SPORTS F1 23 Worldwide

Electronic Arts EA has announced the global release of EA SPORTS F1 23, an official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Available on various platforms, including PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC via EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam, the game incorporates handling enhancements based on feedback from real F1 teams.



With the introduction of Precision Drive technology for gamepad play, players can expect an authentic experience while competing against all teams and drivers across the 2023 season's circuits. This includes the highly anticipated Las Vegas Sprint Circuit and Losail International Circuit in Qatar. Additionally, the game brings back the Braking Point mode, featuring both new and familiar characters, as well as the underdog team, Konnersport, aiming to establish its reputation in the competitive grid.



In Braking Point 2, the narrative continues to revolve around the lives of Aidan Jackson, an aspiring young racer and his rival Devon Butler. The decisions and actions made by the characters, both on and off the track, will have a direct impact on their Performance and Reputation levels. These levels will unlock additional objectives and rewards throughout the challenging two-season journey.

Upcoming Games to Boost EA’s Top Line

EA’s upcoming games include EA Sports FC, Immortals of Aveum and Madden NFL 24. These big releases are expected to boost the top line in the coming quarters.



EA SPORTS has entered into a partnership with NIKE NKE to enhance the gaming experience and introduce innovative customization options in upcoming EA SPORTS titles. The collaboration seeks to elevate engagement levels within the EA SPORTS ecosystem.



Furthermore, EA SPORTS is considering the inclusion of the ability to win valuable Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) within the game, aiming to foster greater fan involvement and encourage increased spending in the lucrative realm of Ultimate Team. This game mode already generates significant revenues for the company and the integration of potentially valuable in-game NFT rewards would further contribute to the company’s top line.



Major players in the gaming market are Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Sony SONY.



Activision Blizzard is a leader in the gaming industry. Upcoming games that will give tough competition to EA are Call of Duty Warzone, Odyssey and Crash Team Rumble. Sony also has a bunch of games in development. Some of the major games of Sony include Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Fairgames and Death Stranding 2.

EA’s Partnership With CONMEBOL to Boost Gaming Prospects

Shares of EA have gained 5.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 11.1% in the same period.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company signs a multi-year partnership with CONMEBOL, the oldest continental confederation in the world as the exclusive Sports Video Gaming Partner. This will boost Electronic Arts’ gaming prospects.



For fiscal 2024, EA expects revenues of $7.3-$7.7 billion and GAAP EPS of $3.30-$3.81 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 212.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.14%.

