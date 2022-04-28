Electronic Arts (EA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Electronic Arts (EA) closed the most recent trading day at $123.41, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the video game maker had lost 5.06% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Electronic Arts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 18.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Electronic Arts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower. Electronic Arts currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.08.

We can also see that EA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.