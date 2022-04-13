Electronic Arts (EA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Electronic Arts (EA) closed at $123.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the video game maker had gained 2.29% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Electronic Arts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 18.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Electronic Arts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Electronic Arts is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Electronic Arts's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.23, so we one might conclude that Electronic Arts is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, EA's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

