Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Electronic Arts (EA) closed at $123.74, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the video game maker had lost 1.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Electronic Arts as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 40.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 18.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Electronic Arts should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Electronic Arts is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Electronic Arts currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.2.

We can also see that EA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.