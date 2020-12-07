Electronic Arts (EA) Expands Portfolio for Next-Gen Consoles

Electronic Arts EA recently announced the availability of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 worldwide.



Madden NFL 21 utilizes real-world NFL player data to power Next Gen Player movements in order to enhance gameplay experience for users, by providing a realistic football environment. Further, it includes enhancements such as a revamped play calling system, a deferred lighting feature, new cloth animation technology and new location-based audio.



Additionally, FIFA 21 uses EA SPORTS GameCam, inspired by top-level football broadcasts along with LiveLight Rendering, which enhances on-pitch experience for the gamers. Additional features include authentic chants captured from football competitions and deeper definition of players physiques powered by Frostbite.



Markedly, gamers who have already bought these games for Xbox One and/or PlayStation 4 have an option to upgrade to Xbox Series X|S and/or PlayStation 5 without any cost.



Further, EA Play members will have trial access to both the games along with monthly in-game rewards. Also, players can buy NXT LVL editions of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 for $69.99.

Strong Demand For Video Games Aids Prospects

Notably, coronavirus-induced shelter-in-place guidelines, which have confined people to their homes, have boosted demand for video games. Per an NPD report, consumer spending on video games in the United States is expected to reach $13.4 billion in the holiday period, reflecting growth of 24% year over year, and will cross $50 billion in 2020.



Electronic Arts, along with its Zacks Toys - Games – Hobbies industry peers like Activision ATVI, Glu Mobile GLUU and Take Two Interactive TTWO, is benefiting from this trend.



Notably, Electronic Arts’ shares are up 19.8% year to date compared with the industry’s rally of 25.2%. Glu, Take-Two and Activision have returned 59.4%, 47.6% and 36.1%, respectively.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Solid Gaming Portfolio Drives Growth

Strong momentum in the company’s robust product portfolio which includes top franchises such as Battlefield, Star Wars and The Sims, serves as a key catalyst.



Moreover, launch of UFC 4, Madden NFL 21, Rocket Arena, and Star Wars: Squadrons during the second quarter expands EA’s gaming portfolio and aids in player acquisition.



Additionally, the company unveiled Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on PS4, Xbox One and PC as well as EA SPORTS NHL 21, which provides a more authentic Be A Pro career experience. Moreover, so far this fiscal year, the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company has launched more than 125 games and content packs on the Steam platform.



Furthermore, growing traction for the company’s battle royale game — Apex Legends — has been a major growth driver. Net bookings for the game climbed 24% year-over-year in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



Notably, the company expects net bookings to be nearly $2.4 billion in third-quarter fiscal 2021, driven by the launch of FIFA 21.



