Electronic Arts (EA) Expands Gaming Library With Royal Arena

Electronic Arts EA recently released the new third-person shooter title Rocket Arena, published under the EA Originals label and developed by Final Strike Games and. The game features 3v3 battles where every player can use a different variant of rocket launchers. The final pre-release trailer introduces all 10 playable heroes, along with their signature weaponry and unique abilities with 100 levels of progression.



Along with the heroes, the game includes 10 diverse maps, 22 gameplay changing artefacts and custom games along with social and ranked playlists. Additionally, the game includes four competitive game modes, a training mode, a practice mode and a cooperative mode.



Moreover, Rocket Arena includes a number of daily and weekly challenges along with dozens of cosmetic items, similar to Fortnite. All these additional modes can be unlocked in the game through in-game progression.



The game is now available on Steam for Microsoft Windows, as well as on Xbox One, PS4, and supports cross-platform play. The Standard Edition of Rocket Arena is available for $29.99, whereas The Mythic Edition for the same game is priced at $39.99.

Portfolio Strength to Fend Off Competition



EA is witnessing growth in active player accounts, owing to new releases, increased engagement in popular franchises and live services growth. EA’s expanding game portfolio is a major growth driver.



Solid popularity of gaming franchises like The Sims 4 and Apex Legends is expected to drive the company’s top line in the upcoming quarters. Notably, The Sims 4 hit a peak of almost 10 million unique visitors in the past quarter, with 2.5 million joining in the last two months.



Additionally, NBA Live 20, Plants vs. Zombies, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have also gained popularity. Moreover, the release of Command & Conquer Remastered Collection with its enhanced features is likely to aid EA attract new players.



Further, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company stated that it expects to deliver 14 titles in fiscal 2021. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, the company’s revenues rose 12% year over year to $1.38 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nonetheless, EA faces significant competition from the likes of Take Two Interactive Software TTWO, Nintendo NTDOY and Activision Blizzard ATVI, among others.



Notably, Take Two’s Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 31 million copies while Borderlands 3 shipped 10 million units worldwide as of the last reported quarter. Moreover, Nintendo stated that Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which released on Mar 20, sold more than 13.41 million copies in its first six weeks.



Activision is not far behind, with both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone becoming huge successes. Further, Take Two’s rumored Grand Theft Auto and Bully sequels as well as Activision’s Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft are expected to intensify competition in the market.



