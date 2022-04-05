Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Electronic Arts (EA) closed at $125.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the video game maker had gained 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Electronic Arts as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 40.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 18.9% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Electronic Arts should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Electronic Arts is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Electronic Arts's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.8, which means Electronic Arts is trading at a premium to the group.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

