Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Electronic Arts (EA) closed at $127.68, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game maker had gained 0.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.44% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Electronic Arts as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Electronic Arts is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 18.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $7.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.05% and +20.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Electronic Arts should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Electronic Arts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Electronic Arts currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17, which means Electronic Arts is trading at a premium to the group.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

