Electronic Arts' (EA) Cliffhanger Games Unveils Black Panther

Electronic Arts’ EA newly established Seattle-based triple-A development studio, Cliffhanger Games, has announced that it is working on a Black Panther game in collaboration with Disney’s DIS Marvel Games.



The companies are currently working on an original and single-player Black Panther game in a third-person perspective. The game aims to create an immersive and interactive world where players can embody the role of the Black Panther, protecting Wakanda and experiencing the rich legacy of the Wakandan hero.



Under the leadership of Kevin Stephens, Cliffhanger Games has assembled a highly skilled team comprising experienced individuals from renowned titles, such as Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War and Call of Duty. This talented group brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the development of the upcoming Black Panther game, ensuring a high-quality and captivating experience for players.



The development team will develop every element of Wakanda, including its technology, heroes, and an original storyline. They aim to ensure that the world of Black Panther is treated with the utmost attention to detail and authenticity.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Upcoming Games to Boost EA’s Top Line

EA's upcoming games feature notable titles like EA Sports FC, Immortals of Aveum and Madden NFL 24. These highly anticipated releases are projected to have a positive impact on the company's revenues in the upcoming quarters.



Shares of EA have gained 6.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 10.7%.



Additionally, EA SPORTS is exploring the possibility of incorporating non-fungible tokens as valuable rewards that can be won within the game. This strategic move aims to enhance fan engagement and drive increased spending within the highly lucrative Ultimate Team mode, which already generates substantial revenues for the company.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company recently signed a multi-year partnership with LaLiga, the football Spanish League. It will help drive EA deeper into LaLiga’s fan base with new technology and entertainment.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For fiscal 2024, EA expects revenues in the range of $7.3-$7.7 billion and GAAP EPS of $3.30 to $3.81 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 212.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.14%.



In the gaming market, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Sony SONY are the key players.



Activision Blizzard stands out as a prominent video-game maker with upcoming titles, such as Call of Duty Warzone, Odyssey and Crash Team Rumble. If Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is completed, it would make Microsoft the leader in the gaming market.



Sony also has an impressive lineup of games in development, including highly anticipated titles like Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Fairgames and Death Stranding 2. It is building games based on its already existed successful franchises which give SONY an edge over its competitors.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.