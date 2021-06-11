Electronic Arts (EA) Announces Next Generation of Battlefield

Electronic Arts EA along with DICE announced Battlefield 2042, an innovative first person shooter game launching worldwide on Oct 22.



In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the verge with failed nations due to shortage of food, energy and clean water, which has led to the greatest refugee crisis in the history of humanity. Amid this crisis, the United States and Russia plunge the world into a war, with everyone fighting for their future in this new world.



The game will allow as many as 128 players at once in the PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, which is the largest number for this series. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will be able to play matches featuring upto 64 players on reduced map sizes.



Battlefield 2042 will launch for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It will also launch for $69.99 on Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5.

Strong Franchises to Fend Off Competition

Electronic Arts owns some robust franchises such as Apex Legends, Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront, Need for Speed and FIFA.



Markedly, Apex Legends has more than 100 million players to date and a record number of players joined Madden NFL in the last year.



According to Title Max report, FIFA ranked 12 with Need for Speed, Battlefield and Madden NFL occupying other positions in the top 50 highest grossing video game franchises list.



Moreover, Electronic Arts is expected to release FIFA 22 and F1 21 later this year.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also announced that it has its golf game—EA Sports PGA Tour is slated to release in Spring 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The primary competitors of Electronic Arts are Activision Blizzard ATVI, with top franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, Take Two Interactive TTWO with Grand Theft Auto and Ubisoft UBSFY with Rayman Legends and Assassin’s Creed.



Recently, Take Two Interactive acquired mobile games developer Nordeus to expand their sports portfolio with their first ever soccer offering. Notably, Electronic Arts already has a strong portfolio in sports. According to Spy report, all EA sports put together ranked seven in the greatest video game franchises of all time.



Markedly, Ubisoft announced an expansion to its Tom Clancy The Division universe and added brand new content to the franchise. Also, Activision Blizzard announced a recreation of its original World of Warcraft for an enhanced experience.



Despite strong competition, Electronic Arts continues to build upon its strong and diversified portfolio and continues to be one of the leaders in the sports game genre.

