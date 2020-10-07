Electronic Arts (EA) Announces Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

Electronic Arts EA recently unveiled Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered developed by EA-owned Criterion and Stellar Entertainment.



Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered comes packaged with newly enhanced visuals with 4K support, all the main DLC that adds six more hours of gameplay and over 30 challenges, and cross-play multiplayer support powered by Hot Pursuit's social networking technology Autolog.



Through Autolog, players can compete against each other in asynchronous multiplayer, as well as share their experiences, pictures, challenge competition lists, and stats with other players across the world on any current-generation platform.



Besides beat-the-cops action and drama of the original, the updated version of the 2010 game can run in 1080p at 30 frames per second on Switch in docked mode.



Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on Nov 6, and a week later on Nintendo Switch on Nov 13. The game will cost $39.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch and $29.99 on Steam and Origin.

Expanding Portfolio: A Key Catalyst

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be a solid addition to EA’s strong portfolio of IPs, which include FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars and Apex Legends.



EA’s expanding game portfolio is a major growth driver. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects to deliver 14 titles in fiscal 2021. Notably, in first-quarter fiscal 2021, EA’s revenues rose 20.7% year over year to $1.45 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Recent launches such as Star Wars: Squadrons, The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack, and EA SPORTS UFC 4 among other updates are expected to boost active user growth in the upcoming holiday season thereby driving top-line gains.



The Sims 4 now has more than 30 million players life-to-date across all platforms, and daily, weekly and monthly active player totals in the game reached record highs in the fiscal first quarter of 2021.



Meanwhile, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will release on Dec 11, 2020, globally. Markedly, the VR title will be available on Facebook’s FB Oculus Store for Oculus Rift and Steam with OpenVR support and cross-platform play.



Moreover, the recent rebranding of EA’s subscription services that now offer more benefits and rewards for its users can be a game changer. Notably, the subscription services, EA Access and Origin Access Basic, are now known as EA Play, with Origin Access Premier called EA Play Pro.



The rebranding came shortly before the EA Play subscription service arrived on Steam on Aug 31, adding a fourth platform to the service after Origin, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Markedly, an EA Play membership costs $4.99 a month, while an EA Play Pro membership comes for $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.



Furthermore, the strong portfolio is expected to boost EA’s competitive position against the likes of Activision Blizzard ATVI, Take Two Interactive TTWO and Zynga ZNGA among others.

