News & Insights

Markets
EA

Electronic Arts Cuts FY Sales Outlook; Announces $1 Bln Share Repurchase

February 04, 2025 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) revised its outlook for the full year 2025. The company also announced plans for a $1 billion share repurchase.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects revenue to be about $7.250 billion to $7.400 billion, and earnings per share of about $3.90 to $4.25.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $7.400 billion to $7.700 billion and earnings per share of about $3.82 to $4.33.

"Today we announced plans for a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase, which is expected to bring total stock repurchases to $2.5 billion within the first year of our $5 billion authorization," said Stuart Canfield, CFO of Electronic Arts. "This reflects both our confidence in EA's long-term strategy and our ability to balance investment in growth with capital returns."

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.