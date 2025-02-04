Electronic Arts Cuts FY Sales Outlook; Announces $1 Bln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) revised its outlook for the full year 2025. The company also announced plans for a $1 billion share repurchase.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects revenue to be about $7.250 billion to $7.400 billion, and earnings per share of about $3.90 to $4.25.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $7.400 billion to $7.700 billion and earnings per share of about $3.82 to $4.33.

"Today we announced plans for a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase, which is expected to bring total stock repurchases to $2.5 billion within the first year of our $5 billion authorization," said Stuart Canfield, CFO of Electronic Arts. "This reflects both our confidence in EA's long-term strategy and our ability to balance investment in growth with capital returns."

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.