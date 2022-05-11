Electronic Arts Climbs On Surge In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a surge in fourth-quarter net profit on revenue growth. The company reported a quarterly net profit of $225 million or $0.80 compared to net profit of $76 million or $0.26 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.825 billion from $1.346 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $122.39, up 9.66 percent from the previous close of $111.60 on a volume of 2,074,027. The shares have traded in a range of $109.24-$148.93 on average volume of 2,032,656 for the last 52 weeks.

