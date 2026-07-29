Electronic Arts' Chief People Officer Sells 1,200 Shares as the Company Prepares to Go Private

Key Points

The disposition involved 1,200 shares sold at $206.98 per share for a total value of ~$248,400 on July 15, 2026.

The transaction reduced the insider's total direct and indirect equity holdings by 3%.

The sale was executed indirectly through the Singh-Force Family Trust, which continues to hold 25,160 shares.

10 stocks we like better than Electronic Arts ›

Vijayanthimala “Mala” Singh, Chief People Officer at Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), sold 1,200 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$248,400 Shares sold (indirectly held) 1,200 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 19,130 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 25,160 Post-transaction value $9.18 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($206.98); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($207.27).

Key questions

What was the motivation behind this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary, executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on May 28, 2025, by Mala Singh and the Singh-Force Family Trust to facilitate routine portfolio management.

The sale was non-discretionary, executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on May 28, 2025, by Mala Singh and the Singh-Force Family Trust to facilitate routine portfolio management. What is the insider's remaining exposure to the company?

Following this transaction, the Chief People Officer maintains a significant equity position totaling 44,290 shares of common stock, valued at $9.18 million as of the July 15, 2026 market close, and also holds derivative securities.

Following this transaction, the Chief People Officer maintains a significant equity position totaling 44,290 shares of common stock, valued at $9.18 million as of the July 15, 2026 market close, and also holds derivative securities. How does the indirect ownership structure work for this position?

The shares sold were held by the Singh-Force Family Trust. Although held indirectly, the insider maintains investment control over and a pecuniary interest in all shares within that trust.

The shares sold were held by the Singh-Force Family Trust. Although held indirectly, the insider maintains investment control over and a pecuniary interest in all shares within that trust. How has the stock performed leading up to this filing?

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $206.98, amid a period where the company delivered a 39% total return over the 12 months ending July 15, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $207.27 Market Capitalization $52.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $7.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $887.0 million

Company Snapshot

Electronic Arts develops, publishes, and distributes interactive entertainment across gaming consoles, personal computers, smartphones, and tablets, generating revenue through game sales, digital content, in-game purchases, and subscription services across sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, and role-playing game genres.

The company operates a diversified business model that combines premium game sales with recurring revenue streams from live services, digital monetization, and subscription platforms, enabling sustained profitability and customer engagement across multiple revenue channels.

EA serves a global audience of casual and hardcore gamers spanning console, PC, and mobile platforms, with particular strength in sports franchises and competitive multiplayer titles that appeal to both individual consumers and the esports community.

Electronic Arts is a global leader in interactive entertainment with approximately 14,600 employees and a market capitalization of $52 billion as of July 2026. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance with trailing 12-month revenue of $7.5 billion and net income of $887 million, reflecting the resilience and profitability of its diversified game portfolio and live services ecosystem.

EA's competitive advantage derives from its portfolio of iconic franchises, sophisticated player engagement systems, and integrated platform ecosystem that captures value across console, PC, and mobile gaming segments.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 15 sale of Electronic Arts stock by Chief People Officer Mala Singh came just days before the European Commission approved the company’s acquisition by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and a consortium of buyers. The deal will take the storied gaming giant private, and as part of that, pay shareholders $210 per share.

Singh’s disposition does not appear to signal a warning sign for investors, as it was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information.

Post-transaction, Singh retained over 19,000 directly-held shares and more than 25,000 shares held in a family trust. This suggest she is not in a rush to dispose of her holdings.

As Electronic Arts marches towards completion of the deal to go private, its business is delivering solid performance. The company reported revenue of $2.1 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, up from $1.9 billion in the prior year.

Should you buy stock in Electronic Arts right now?

Before you buy stock in Electronic Arts, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Electronic Arts wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $390,394!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,209,184!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.