Electronic Arts Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EA

In trading on Monday, shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.41, changing hands as low as $128.47 per share. Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EA's low point in its 52 week range is $109.24 per share, with $147.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.82.

