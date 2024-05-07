News & Insights

Electronic Arts Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EA

May 07, 2024 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.13, changing hands as high as $131.52 per share. Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Electronic Arts, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EA's low point in its 52 week range is $117.47 per share, with $144.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.00. The EA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

