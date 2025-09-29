Markets
EA

Electronic Arts To Be Acquired By PIF, Silver Lake, And Affinity Partners For $55 Bln; EA Stock Up

September 29, 2025 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), an interactive entertainment firm, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to be acquired by an investor consortium comprised of PIF, Silver Lake Resources Inc. (SKZ.V), and Affinity Partners for around $55 billion in cash.

Under the terms, EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash. The per-share purchase price represents a 25% premium to EA's share price of $168.32 on September 25, and a premium to EA's all-time high of $179.01 on August 14.

The transaction, to be closed in the first quarter of 2027, represents the largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment in history, EA said in a statement.

The transaction will be funded by a combination of cash from each of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners as well as roll-over of PIF's existing stake in EA, constituting an equity investment of around $36 billion, and $20 billion of debt. 

The debt financing is committed by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., $18 billion of which is expected to be funded at close.

Post transaction, EA will remain headquartered in Redwood City, California, and continue to be led by CEO Andrew Wilson.

EA was up by 5.45% at 203.80 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.