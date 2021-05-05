Electronic Arts Acquires Metalhead Software

(RTTNews) - Video game developer Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Wednesday announced the acquisition of Metalhead Software, a Canada-based video game studio and developer of Super Mega Baseball franchise.

Electronic Arts said that EA SPORTS and Metalhead are teaming up to grow the Super Mega Baseball franchise as well as develop new gaming and sports experiences for players worldwide.

Metalhead co-founders Scott Drader and Christian Zuger started the company in 2009, and have since developed Super Mega Baseball into a highly rated and beloved gaming franchise.

The Metalhead team will continue to work out of their Victoria, BC studio while partnering with the global EA SPORTS team to expand the Super Mega Baseball franchise as well as deliver new and engaging entertainment and sports experiences.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. EA SPORTS will reveal more about Metalhead and specific product plans in the future

