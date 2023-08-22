Electromed Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Electromed Inc. (ELMD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.0 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $0.4 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $13.6 million from $11.3 million last year.

Electromed Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.0 Mln. vs. $0.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $13.6 Mln vs. $11.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.