Electromed Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Electromed Inc. (ELMD) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.89 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $1.49 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $15.684 million from $13.871 million last year.

Electromed Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.89 Mln. vs. $1.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $15.684 Mln vs. $13.871 Mln last year.

