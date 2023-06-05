News & Insights

Markets
ELMD

Electromed CEO Kathleen Skarvan Steps Down, Names Jim Cunniff Successor

June 05, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Electromed, Inc. (ELMD), an airway clearance technology company, on Monday, announced that its CEO Kathleen Skarvan has stepped down and Jim Cunniff has been appointed as the new CEO and President, with effect from July 1.

Cunniff is set to transition to Electromed from his position as the president and chief executive officer at Provista, a Vizient company.

Kathleen Skarvan had been the CEO for 10 years at Electromed and will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.

In the regular trading session on Friday, the stock closed at $11.81, up $0.04 or 0.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELMD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.