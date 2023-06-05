Electromed CEO Kathleen Skarvan Steps Down, Names Jim Cunniff Successor

(RTTNews) - Electromed, Inc. (ELMD), an airway clearance technology company, on Monday, announced that its CEO Kathleen Skarvan has stepped down and Jim Cunniff has been appointed as the new CEO and President, with effect from July 1.

Cunniff is set to transition to Electromed from his position as the president and chief executive officer at Provista, a Vizient company.

Kathleen Skarvan had been the CEO for 10 years at Electromed and will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.

In the regular trading session on Friday, the stock closed at $11.81, up $0.04 or 0.34%.

