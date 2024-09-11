Electromed Board Authorizes Buy Back Of Up To $5.0 Mln Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) announced Wednesday that its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $5.0 million of Electromed common stock. The new authorization follows the exhaustion of Electromed's previous share repurchase authorization in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, as previously reported.

The timing and amount of share repurchases pursuant to the authorization, if any, will be determined by management based on market conditions and other considerations.

The repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions.

Electromed's board of directors expects to review the share repurchase authorization periodically and may approve changes to its terms and size.

