Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA Boosts Cash Reserves Despite Revenue Dip

ElectroMagnetic GeoServices ASA (DE:E2M) has released an update.

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA reported a decline in revenues to USD 1.1 million for Q3 2024, compared to USD 1.6 million the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA of negative USD 5.9 million. Despite these challenges, the company increased its available cash by USD 7.4 million, reaching USD 13.2 million by the end of the quarter, reflecting financial resilience amidst a tough market.

For further insights into DE:E2M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.