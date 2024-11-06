News & Insights

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA Boosts Cash Reserves Despite Revenue Dip

November 06, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

ElectroMagnetic GeoServices ASA (DE:E2M) has released an update.

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA reported a decline in revenues to USD 1.1 million for Q3 2024, compared to USD 1.6 million the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA of negative USD 5.9 million. Despite these challenges, the company increased its available cash by USD 7.4 million, reaching USD 13.2 million by the end of the quarter, reflecting financial resilience amidst a tough market.

