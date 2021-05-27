Electrolyser maker Green Hydrogen Systems plans Copenhagen IPO

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - Green Hydrogen Systems, maker of electrolysers for production of green hydrogen from renewable power, said on Thursday it plans to raise around 1 billion Danish crowns ($164 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Copenhagen.

New and current shareholders including state pension fund ATP, the Danish growth fund, Nordea NDAFI.HE and Maersk-owner A.P Moller Holding, have undertaken to subscribe for shares, valuing the company at around 2 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.0997 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.