Electrolyser maker Green Hydrogen Systems plans Copenhagen IPO

Green Hydrogen Systems, maker of electrolysers for production of green hydrogen from renewable power, said on Thursday it plans to raise around 1 billion Danish crowns ($164 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Copenhagen.

New and current shareholders including state pension fund ATP, the Danish growth fund, Nordea NDAFI.HE and Maersk-owner A.P Moller Holding, have undertaken to subscribe for shares, valuing the company at around 2 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.0997 Danish crowns)

