News & Insights

Markets

Electrolux Turns To Profit In Q3, Sales Down; To Cut 3,000 Jobs; Sees Up To SEK 2.5 Bln Charge In Q4

October 27, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Electrolux AB (ELUXY.PK), a Swedish home appliance major, reported Friday that its third-quarter income amounted to 123 million Swedish kronor, compared to last year's loss of 605 million kronor.

Earnings per share were 0.46 krona, compared to loss of 2.23 kronor a year ago.

Net sales amounted to 33.43 billion kronor, 5 percent lower than prior year's 35.24 billion kronor. The organic sales decline was 7.9 percent, mainly driven by continued weak market demand and consumers shifting to lower price points.

Separately, the company announced a new organizational setup amid continued weak consumer demand and competitive pressure in the market, which is expected to affect approximately 3,000 positions. This would result in a restructuring charge in the fourth quarter of 2023 of 2 billion kronor to 2.5 billion kronor.

Electrolux said it is stepping up its cost reduction efforts to restore margins. The actions are expected to result in net cost savings of 10 billion kronor to 11 billion kronor in 2024 vs 2022, compared to the previous cost reduction target of over 7 billion kronor.

For 2023, the target is to reach cost reductions of approximately 6 billion kronor year-over-year, compared to the previous target of at least 5 billion kronor.

The company will reorganize into three regional business areas and two global product lines reporting to the CEO.

The new product line structure announced today will be effective as of November 1, and the new business area structure as of January 1, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.