Electrolux to settle French antitrust case, makes $64 mln provision

Adds detail on provision

COPENHAGEN, May 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST will make a provision of 650 million Swedish crowns ($64 million) to settlea French antitrustcase as well as a smaller legal matter in Europe, the home appliance maker said on Tuesday.

Electrolux has agreed a settlement of the French case with the competition authority, and will report the provision as a non-recurring item affecting operating income for its Business Area Europe in the second quarter of 2023, it said.

The alleged breaches in the case took place between 2009 and 2014, Electrolux added.

The final amount will be decided at the end of the procedure, it said.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

