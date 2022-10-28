US Markets

Electrolux swings to operating loss in Q3

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Giulio Piovaccari

Sweden's Electrolux swung to an operating loss in the third quarter as costs soared, particularly in North America, and demand slowed.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST swung to an operating loss in the third quarter as costs soared, particularly in North America, and demand slowed.

Europe's biggest home appliances said on Friday it made an operating loss of 385 million Swedish crowns ($35.1 million)against a year-earlier profit of 1.64 billion.

($1 = 10.9679 Swedish crowns)

