Electrolux slumps to quarterly loss on weaker demand

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Electrolux ELUXb.ST, Europe's biggest home appliances maker, said on Friday weaker demand had resulted in lower sales volumes as it slumped to an operating loss in a first quarter that was marred by restructuring charges.

Electrolux, which sells appliances under brands such as Frigidaire as well as its own name, reported an operating loss of 256 million Swedish crowns ($24.85 million) in the quarter, down from a year-ago profit of 1.58 billion.

Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, demand for appliances has faltered recently, adding more headaches for Electrolux which has struggled with production bottlenecks and rising costs in recent quarters.

