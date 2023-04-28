News & Insights

US Markets

Electrolux slumps to quarterly loss on weaker demand

Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

April 28, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Electrolux ELUXb.ST, Europe's biggest home appliances maker, said on Friday weaker demand had resulted in lower sales volumes as it slumped to an operating loss in a first quarter that was marred by restructuring charges.

Electrolux, which sells appliances under brands such as Frigidaire as well as its own name, reported an operating loss of 256 million Swedish crowns ($24.85 million) in the quarter, down from a year-ago profit of 1.58 billion.

Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, demand for appliances has faltered recently, adding more headaches for Electrolux which has struggled with production bottlenecks and rising costs in recent quarters.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.