Electrolux Slips To Loss In Q1, Net Sales Rise; Confirms FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Electrolux AB (ELUXY.PK), a Swedish home appliance major, reported Friday that its first-quarter loss was 588 million Swedish kronor, compared to last year's profit of 950 million kronor. Loss per share were 2.18 kronor, compared to profit of 3.40 kronor a year ago.

Operating loss amounted to 256 million kronor, compared to profit of 1.58 billion kronor last year. Adjusted operating income was 305 million kronor, compared to prior year's 919 million kronor. Adjusted operating margin was 0.9 percent, compared to 3.1 percent a year ago.

Net sales increased 9 percent to 32.73 billion kronor from 30.12 billion kronor last year. Organic sales growth was 2.2 percent. Price remained solid, while weaker market demand resulted in lower volumes for the Group as a whole.

Further, the company said its business and market outlooks for 2023 full year provided in the fourth quarter 2022 earnings report remain unchanged.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.