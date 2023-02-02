Electrolux sees weak demand, falling sales volumes in 2023

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST on Thursday predicted lower sales volumes in 2023 due to weak consumer confidence and said it may not be able to fully pass on higher energy and labour costs to customers.

Europe's biggest appliances maker said it expected slowing demand this year across Europe, North America and Latin America, and unchanged demand for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region.

"Looking into 2023, consumer sentiment is anticipated to continue to be negatively impacted by a high inflation and interest rate environment, although with regional differences," Chief Executive Jonas Samuelson said in a statement.

"We see a challenge to fully offset an anticipated negative impact from external factors in 2023 fullyear with price on a group level," he said.

The maker of brands such as Frigidaire and Anova proposed to not pay a dividend for 2022, against a 9.20 crown dividend the year before.

Electrolux had warned on Jan. 11 that continued high costs and weak demand, particularly in North America, would lead to an estimated fourth-quarter operating loss of around 2.0 billion Swedish crowns on an 8% drop in organic sales.

On Thursday the firm reported an operating loss of 1.96 billion crowns ($190.3 million) against a year-earlier profit of 882 million crowns. The result included an earlier announced 1.5-billion crown restructuring charge.

Electrolux had flagged already in September it expected demand to remain weak in both Europe and North America in 2023 as it announced a company-wide cost-cutting programme, in addition to ongoing measures to improve its production capacities in North America.

($1 = 10.3017 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Raissa Kasolowsky)

