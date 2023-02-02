US Markets

Electrolux sees weak demand, falling sales volumes in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

February 02, 2023 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Adds details

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.STpredicted on Thursday lower sales volumes in 2023 as it reported a fourth-quarter loss roughly in line with a profit warning earlier this month.

Europe's biggest appliances maker said it expected slowing demand this year in Europe, North America and Latin America, and unchanged demand for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region.

"Looking into 2023, consumer sentiment is anticipated to continue to be negatively impacted by a high inflation and interest rate environment, although with regional differences," Chief Executive Jonas Samuelson said in a statement.

Electrolux on Thursday reported an operating loss of 1.96 billion crowns ($190.3 million) against a year-earlier profit of 882 million. The result included an earlier announced 1.5 billion crown restructuring charge.

($1 = 10.3017 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.