Markets

Electrolux Seeks New Buyer To Sell Its Site In Memphis

April 11, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Electrolux AB (ELUXY.PK), a Swedish home appliance maker, said on Tuesday that it will seek an alternative buyer to sell its manufacturing facility in Memphis, USA after the intended buyer failed to proceed with the deal to complete the acquisition.

"As earlier communicated, completion of the divestment of the facility was contingent on various factors. The intended buyer has defaulted on its obligations and the agreement is therefore terminated," Electrolux said in a statement.

Last year, an undisclosed buyer had agreed to acquire the Memphis facility including certain equipment, for $82.5 million or around SEK 930 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.