Electrolux seeks alternative buyer for Memphis plant

COPENHAGEN, April 11 (Reuters) - Appliances maker Electrolux ELUXb.ST, is looking for an alternative buyer for its factory in the U.S. city of Memphis as the intended buyer has failed to close the deal, the Swedish group said on Tuesday.

Completion of the divestment was contingent on various factors, which the undisclosed buyer did not fulfil, Electrolux added.

The Swedish group said in October last year it aimed book an expected gain of around 740 million Swedish crowns ($70.59 million) from the planned deal.

($1 = 10.4837 Swedish crowns)

