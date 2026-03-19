Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire Gas Ranges Over Burn Hazard

(RTTNews) - Electrolux Group (ELUXY.PK), a Swedish home appliance major, has recalled about 174,800 Frigidaire gas ranges in the U.S., along with 5,300 units in Canada, due to a potential burn hazard.

The recall involves multiple models sold under the Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, and Frigidaire Professional lines.

The company said the ovens may experience delayed ignition of the bake burner, which can cause a sudden flare-up and increase the risk of burns to users.

Electrolux said it has received 62 reports of delayed ignition, including 30 burn injuries.

The affected ranges were sold between June 2025 and January 2026 at major retailers, including Lowe's and The Home Depot, as well as online via Frigidaire's website, with prices ranging from $630 to $2,700.

The company has asked its consumers to stop using the ovens immediately, though the cooktop burners can still be used. Electrolux is offering a free in-home repair, including installation of a new bake burner.

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