Electrolux Q4 profit falls

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST reported on Friday a drop in fourth-quarter operating profit and said it expects demand levels to be above pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Operating profit at Europe's biggest home appliances maker fell to 882 million Swedish crowns ($94.1 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion.

($1 = 9.3736 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

