Electrolux' Q1 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Electrolux ELUXb.ST reported on Wednesday a bigger jump than expected in quarterly operating profit on the back of the stay-at-home trend caused by the pandemic, and predicted demand would start to normalize during the second half of the year.

First-quarter operating profit at Europe's biggest home appliances maker grew to 2.30 billion Swedish crowns ($274.2 million) from a year-earlier 122 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.45 billion crown profit.

($1 = 8.3881 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

