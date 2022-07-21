Electrolux profit misses forecast as supply chain issues weigh

Sweden's Electrolux reported on Thursday profits below expectations for the second quarter and said it had been impacted by significant supply chain challenges.

Operating profit at Europe's biggest home appliances maker was 560 million Swedish crowns ($54.9 million) against a year-earlier 1.98 billion and a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of 981 million.

($1 = 10.2043 Swedish crowns)

