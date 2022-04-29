Electrolux' profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST reported on Friday a smaller drop than expected in first-quarter operating profit but said geopolitical tensions, inflation, supply chain woes and the pandemic meant visibility for the rest of the year was limited.

Operating profit at Europe's biggest home appliances maker was 1.58 billion Swedish crowns ($161 million) against a year-earlier 2.30 billion and a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of 962 million.

($1 = 9.8098 Swedish crowns)

