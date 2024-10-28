Electrolux price target lowered to SEK 99 from SEK 103 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Electrolux (ELUXY) to SEK 99 from SEK 103 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
