Electrolux prepares to divest up to SEK 10 bln in non-core assets

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST is preparing to divest non-core assets with a total value of up to 10 billion Swedish crowns ($975.75 million), the home appliances maker said on Thursday.

A divestment would include Electrolux' production facilities in Egypt, which produce Zanussi-branded major appliances, and plants producing water heaters in Egypt and South Africa, the company said in a statement.

"Further structural simplification and complexity reductions are also being evaluated," CEO Jonas Samuelson said in a statement.

($1 = 10.2485 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.