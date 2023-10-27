News & Insights

Electrolux posts adjusted operating profit for Q3

October 27, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Marie Mannes for Reuters

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST on Friday said its adjusted operating result swung to a profit in the third quarter, and separately announced further cost cuts due to continued weak demand and pricing pressure from peers.

The adjusted operating result at Electrolux, which sells appliances under its own name and brands such as Frigidaire, swung to a profit of 314 million Swedish crowns ($28.16 million)in the quarter from a year-ago loss of 35 million.

This was far below Kepler Chevreux analyst Johan Eliason's expectations of 682 million crowns.

On Friday, Europe's biggest home appliances maker also said it would further reduce net costs, which included further streamlining of its operations and layoffs.

