Electrolux Postpones Memphis Factory Divestment

(RTTNews) - Electrolux (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) said that the divestment of its manufacturing facility in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, will not be completed as expected since the buyer requested to move closing of the transaction to the first half-year 2023.

In October 12, 2022, Electrolux had agreed to divest the Memphis facility for a cash consideration of US$82.5 million, which was expected to be completed during the fourth quarter 2022. Completion of the transaction is still contingent on various factors.

Electrolux production in Memphis stopped on June 30, 2022, and the operations have been transferred to the new facility in Springfield, Tennessee.

