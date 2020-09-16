Electrolux Names Carsten Franke COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) announced the appointment of Carsten Franke as Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President. Carsten Franke, currently COO of Electrolux Business Area Europe, succeeds Jan Brockmann, who has resigned to pursue an external opportunity. The appointment is effective October 1, 2020.

As COO, Carsten Frankewill be responsible for pursuing efficiencies of scale and digitalization throughout the value chain. He joined Electrolux in 2005. Prior to his current role, he has held various management positions in Europe covering supply chain, production and lean manufacturing.

