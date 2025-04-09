Is Electrolux (ELUXY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Electrolux (ELUXY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ELUXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.14. Over the last 12 months, ELUXY's Forward P/E has been as high as 333.07 and as low as 4.80, with a median of 10.10.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ELUXY has a P/S ratio of 0.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.26.

Finally, we should also recognize that ELUXY has a P/CF ratio of 4.02. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.36. Within the past 12 months, ELUXY's P/CF has been as high as 57.11 and as low as 4.02, with a median of 26.18.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Electrolux's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ELUXY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.