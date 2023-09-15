News & Insights

Electrolux Divests Manufacturing Facility In Nyíregyháza, Hungary - Quick Facts

September 15, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Electrolux Group has divested its manufacturing facility in Nyíregyháza, Hungary to Qvantum for a cash consideration of 38 million euros. Qvantum is a Swedish manufacturer of high-quality electric heat pumps. Qvantum has expressed interest to offer certain positions to the Electrolux employees ?at the factory.

Electrolux Group noted that the approximate gain of 25 million euros will be recorded as a non-recurring item, positively impacting the operating income in business area Europe during the third quarter of 2023. The Group noted that the divestment is part of the actions to divest non-core assets.

