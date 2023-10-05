News & Insights

Electrolux board chair to step down next year

October 05, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail of process, duration of current chair in paragraphs 2-3

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST said on Thursday the chair of its board Staffan Bohman has declined re-election for the position at the company's annual general meeting in 2024.

Europe's biggest home appliances maker in a statement said it has begun the process of proposing a successor.

Staffan Bohman has chaired Electrolux' board since 2018.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.