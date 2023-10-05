Electrolux board chair to step down next year

Adds detail of process, duration of current chair in paragraphs 2-3

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux ELUXb.ST said on Thursday the chair of its board Staffan Bohman has declined re-election for the position at the company's annual general meeting in 2024.

Europe's biggest home appliances maker in a statement said it has begun the process of proposing a successor.

Staffan Bohman has chaired Electrolux' board since 2018.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.