Electrolux agrees to sell idle factory in Memphis in the US

Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Electrolux ELUXb.ST, Europe's biggest appliances maker, has agreed to sell its idle factory in Memphis in the United States for $82.5 million, it said in a statement.

The Swedish group said late on Wednesday it aimed to finalise the deal with an undisclosed buyer, and book a gain of around 740 million crowns ($65.3 million) from it, in the fourth quarter.

The rival to U.S. group Whirlpool WHR.N halted production in Memphis in June, transferring production to a new factory in Springfield.

($1 = 11.3368 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74;))

