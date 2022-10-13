Electrolux agrees to sell idle factory in Memphis in the US

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Electrolux ELUXb.ST, Europe's biggest appliances maker, has agreed to sell its idle factory in Memphis in the United States for $82.5 million, it said in a statement.

The Swedish group said late on Wednesday it aimed to finalise the deal with an undisclosed buyer, and book a gain of around 740 million crowns ($65.3 million) from it, in the fourth quarter.

The rival to U.S. group Whirlpool WHR.N halted production in Memphis in June, transferring production to a new factory in Springfield.

($1 = 11.3368 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

